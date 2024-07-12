Steven Alker takes 1-shot lead over Steve Stricker in senior major at Firestone

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steven Alker is leading the Kaulig Companies Championship by one shot over Steve Stricker. The fourth of five majors this year on the PGA Tour Champions is being held at Firestone South. Stricker is the defending champion and a two-time winner. Alker had four birdies after seven holes and needed them to offset a double bogey. He wound up with a 65. Stricker opened with two birdies but his putter was relatively quiet the rest of the way for a 68. Kenny Perry and Robert Karlsson were three shots behind. The winner gets into The Players Championship next March.

