Steven Alker defends Insperity title for 1st win of season

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steven Alker is a repeat winner at the Insperity Invitational. It’s his first victory of the year on the PGA Tour Champions and it came at the right place. Alker’s late caddie was from the Houston area. Sam Workman died of cancer in February. Alker had five birdies in seven holes on the back nine and hit a 66. He won by four shots over Steve Stricker. Stricker had nine birdies, but he had a double bogey on his third hole. Alker defended a title for the first time. Stricker’s runner-up finish put him atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

