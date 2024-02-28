Steve Yzerman’s patient plan paying off for the rolling Red Wings, who may end NHL playoff drought

DETROIT (AP) — Steve Yzerman’s patient plan to turn around the Detroit Red Wings looks like it may be paying off. The Red Wings routed Washington 8-3 on Tuesday night, winning six straight games for the first time in nearly five years with its first eight-goal game since 2017. Yzerman returned to Detroit in 2019 to take on the tall task of fixing a franchise that had fallen on hard times after being one of the league’s best for two-plus decades. If Detroit beats the New York Islanders on Thursday, it will have a seven-game winning streak for the first time since 2012.

