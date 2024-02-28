Steve Yzerman’s patient plan paying off for the rolling Red Wings, who may end NHL playoff drought

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Detroit Red Wings left wing J.T. Compher (37) scores against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Duane Burleson]

DETROIT (AP) — Steve Yzerman’s patient plan to turn around the Detroit Red Wings looks like it may be paying off. The Red Wings routed Washington 8-3 on Tuesday night, winning six straight games for the first time in nearly five years with its first eight-goal game since 2017. Yzerman returned to Detroit in 2019 to take on the tall task of fixing a franchise that had fallen on hard times after being one of the league’s best for two-plus decades. If Detroit beats the New York Islanders on Thursday, it will have a seven-game winning streak for the first time since 2012.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.