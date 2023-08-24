Steve Sidwell, Saints defensive coordinator during ‘Dome Patrol’ era, dies at 78

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints say former defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, who coached the famed “Dome Patrol” and helped construct some of the top defenses in franchise history, has died at age 78. Saints coach Dennis Allen says Sidwell set “the standard of defense” to which the club continues to aspire. Sidwell was a Saints coordinator under then-head coach Jim Mora from 1986 to 1994. The Dome Patrol consisted of the four linebackers including Pro Football Hall of Fame members Rickey Jackson and Sam Mills. Sidwell played linebacker in college at Colorado, where he also began coaching in 1966. He also coached with UNLV, SMU, the New England Patriots, Baltimore Colts, Houston Oilers and Seattle Seahawks.

