Steve Kerr’s son finding his way in coaching not far from where his dad leads NBA stars

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Santa Cruz Warriors coach Nicholas Kerr, left, talks with assistant coach Noel Hightower during the team's basketball practice in Santa Cruz, Calif., Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Each day, Kerr strives to find a balance between fun and fire while leading Golden State's developmental G League team minus all the big stars - like Stephen Curry - his famous father, Steve Kerr, gets to work with every day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Even back in middle school basketball with big dreams, Nicholas Kerr never imagined he could match his famous father’s successful path from playing to the NBA bench. He didn’t even feel he had to try. His parents always encouraged their son to just be himself. Now, Steve Kerr’s son is leading the Golden State G League team the Santa Cruz Warriors and finding his own way while leaning on his dad from time to time, too.

