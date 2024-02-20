Steve Kerr’s son finding his way in coaching not far from where his dad leads NBA stars

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Even back in middle school basketball with big dreams, Nicholas Kerr never imagined he could match his famous father’s successful path from playing to the NBA bench. He didn’t even feel he had to try. His parents always encouraged their son to just be himself. Now, Steve Kerr’s son is leading the Golden State G League team the Santa Cruz Warriors and finding his own way while leaning on his dad from time to time, too.

