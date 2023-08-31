Steve Clark earns 11th clean sheet of the season, Dynamo beat the Crew 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Corey Baird and Ibrahim Aliyu each scored, Steve Clark earned his MLS-leading 11th clean sheet of the season, and the Houston Dynamo beat the Columbus Crew 2-0. Houston (11-10-5) is unbeaten at 6-0-3 in its last nine home matches against the Crew. Columbus (12-8-6) was held scoreless for the second time this season. Baird scored his fifth goal in the last seven games — in all competitions — to begin the scoring in the 14th minute. His initial shot was saved by Patrick Schulte, but he tapped home the rebound. Aliyu scored on a breakaway in the 90th minute. He outran the defense for Héctor Herrera’s through ball and scored from a difficult angle. Herrera has 13 assists this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.