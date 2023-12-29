Steve Angeli throws for 3 TDs, No. 15 Notre Dame beats No. 21 Oregon State 40-8 in Sun Bowl

By JOHN ERFORT The Associated Press
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) is tackled by Oregon State inside linebacker John Miller (20) during the first half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andres Leighton]

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Steve Angeli passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, guiding No. 15 Notre Dame to a 40-8 victory over No. 21 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. Angeli went 15 for 19 and tossed TD passes of 8 yards to Jayden Thomas, 13 yards to Jordan Faison and 13 yards to Jeremiyah Love. The sophomore was making his first start for the Irish (10-3) in place of Sam Hartman, one of many players who opted out of the game. Jadarian Price of Notre Dame rushed for 106 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Jimmy Valsin III had the lone score for Oregon State (8-5), catching a 33-yard pass from Ben Gulbranson. Offensive lineman Tyler Voltin ran in the 2-point conversion from the wildcat formation.

