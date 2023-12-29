Steve Angeli throws for 3 TDs, No. 15 Notre Dame beats No. 21 Oregon State 40-8 in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Steve Angeli passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, guiding No. 15 Notre Dame to a 40-8 victory over No. 21 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. Angeli went 15 for 19 and tossed TD passes of 8 yards to Jayden Thomas, 13 yards to Jordan Faison and 13 yards to Jeremiyah Love. The sophomore was making his first start for the Irish (10-3) in place of Sam Hartman, one of many players who opted out of the game. Jadarian Price of Notre Dame rushed for 106 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Jimmy Valsin III had the lone score for Oregon State (8-5), catching a 33-yard pass from Ben Gulbranson. Offensive lineman Tyler Voltin ran in the 2-point conversion from the wildcat formation.

