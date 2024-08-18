Stetson Bennett’s long TD pass to JJ Laap leads Rams to 13-9 victory over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw for 213 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown pass to JJ Laap in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Rams rallied for a 13-9 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Bennett, who completed 17 of 31 passes, connected with Laap after the undrafted rookie wide receiver beat Chargers cornerback Zamari Walton on a go route down the middle with 9:48 remaining.

The touchdown made up for the previous two Rams drives, when Bennett threw an interception to Deane Leonard deep in the end zone on fourth-and-goal at the 1 and Joshua Karty was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt.

Karty did have a pair of field goals for the Rams (2-0). Bennett has gone the distance at quarterback in both games with starter Matthew Stafford and backup Jimmy Garoppolo on the sideline.

Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals for coach Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers (0-2). Their offense showed improvement from the first preseason game, but still failed to produce a touchdown. The Bolts and Bills are the only teams that have not scored an offensive TD in their two preseason games.

The Chargers drove to the Rams 21 with 3:31 remaining but Cornelius Johnson bobbled a pass from Luis Perez while going out of bounds on fourth-and-4 that would have given the Chargers a first down.

With franchise quarterback Justin Herbert sidelined by a foot injury, backup Easton Stick directed two drives that ended in field goals by Dicker during the first half. Stick also had turnovers on consecutive drives in the second quarter.

The Chargers had third-and-1 on the Rams 2-yard line, but Stick bobbled the snap from center Brenden Jaimes and Rams safety Jason Taylor recovered.

On the next drive, Jaylen McCollough picked off Stick at the Rams 26 on a pass intended for Simi Fehoko.

Stick was 8 of 13 for 85 yards with an interception.

The teams traded field goals on their opening possessions — Karty from 48 yards and Dicker from 53 — before Dicker gave the Chargers a 6-3 lead when he was good from 37 yards with 1:16 left in the second quarter.

Karty tied it when he split the uprights from 43 yards midway through the third quarter. Dicker put the Chargers back on top in the fourth quarter with a 37-yard field goal with 10:47 remaining.

Rams: At Houston next Saturday.

Chargers: At Dallas next Saturday.

