Sterling win at UFC 288 may send Cejudo back to retirement

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Aljamain Sterling survived a late takedown that sent a packed crowd into a frenzy and held on to his 135-pound championship with a split decision victory against Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288 on Saturday night at the Prudential Center. Sterling won 48-47, 48-47 on two scorecards and Cejudo won 48-47 on the other. The 33-year-old Sterling won his ninth straight fight and spoiled Cejudo’s comeback after a three-year retirement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.