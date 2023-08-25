Sterling scores 2 as Chelsea beats Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first win

LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored twice and set up the third goal to help Chelsea beat Luton 3-0 in the Premier League and give Mauricio Pochettino his first win as Blues manager. Nicolas Jackson added his first Chelsea goal in the 75th after being on hand to tap in a low cross from Sterling, helping ease concerns about Chelsea’s scoring prowess following a loss and a draw in the team’s opening two games of the season. It was a second straight loss for promoted Luton, whose first home game of the season was postponed last weekend because of ongoing work on its home stadium to get it up to Premier League standards.

