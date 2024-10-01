Sterling, Cohen, Caray are among Hall of Fame’s Frick Award finalists

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — John Sterling, Gary Cohen and Skip Caray are among the finalists for the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting. Caray, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Duane Kuiper and Ernie Johnson Sr. are holdovers from the 10-man ballot last year, when Boston Red Sox radio announcer Joe Castiglione earned the honor. Sterling, Caray, Rene Cardenas and Dave Sims were new this year after not appearing on last year’s ballot. The winner will be announced Dec. 11 at the winter meetings in Dallas and honored during the Hall’s July 26 awards presentation, a day ahead of induction ceremonies.

