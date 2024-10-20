Steres, Dynamo beat Galaxy 2-1 in regular season finale

HOUSTON (AP) — Daniel Steres scored in the 11th minute of stoppage time to help the Houston Dynamo beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 in the regular season finale for both teams. Houston (15-10-9) will be the No. 5 seed and play the fourth-seeded Seattle Sounders in a best-of-three first-round series in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Second-seeded LA (19-8-7) takes on the No. 7 seed Colorado Rapids.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.