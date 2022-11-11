Stephens leads Chattanooga past Oakland City 93-49

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens’ 19 points helped Chattanooga defeat Oakland City 93-49 on Thursday night.

Stephens also added seven rebounds for the Mocs (1-1). Jamaal Walker scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Brody Robinson shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Mighty Oaks (0-1) were led by Tyques Priester, who recorded 14 points. Drake Moore added nine points for Oakland City. Domantas Sakickas also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

Chattanooga visits Ole Miss in its next matchup on Tuesday.

