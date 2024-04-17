Stephen Williams becomes first British rider to win the Flèche Wallonne. He tamed rivals and snow

HUY, Belgium (AP) — Stephen Williams has become the first British winner of the Flèche Wallonne classic race after battling tough weather conditions including snow to cross first atop the Mur de Huy. After nearly 200 kilometers of racing Williams attacked at the foot of the Mur de Huy — a 1.3-kilometer (0.8-mile) ascent with an average gradient of 9.6% with sections as steep as 19% that generally decides the outcome of the race. Kevin Vauquelin and Maxim Van Gils finished second and third respectively.

