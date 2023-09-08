Stephen Strasburg won’t hold a retirement news conference Saturday, Nationals owner says

WASHINGTON (AP) — There will be no retirement news conference for Stephen Strasburg at Nationals Park this weekend. Owner Mark Lerner in a statement says behind-the-scenes planning was underway for Strasburg to announce his retirement but that no such event had be confirmed or promoted. Strasburg has not pitched since June 2022. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press last month Strasburg had decided to retire. Lerner called leaks about Strasburg’s retirement announcement unfortunate. The statement comes as general manager Mike Rizzo is still without a contract extension and in the aftermath of the resignation of assistant GM Johnny DiPuglia.

