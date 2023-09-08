Stephen Strasburg won’t hold a retirement news conference Saturday, Nationals owner says

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg smiles during a baseball media availability at Nationals Park in Washington, Dec. 17, 2019. Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to announce his retirement, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, because Strasburg has not spoken publicly about his plans.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]

WASHINGTON (AP) — There will be no retirement news conference for Stephen Strasburg at Nationals Park this weekend. Owner Mark Lerner in a statement says behind-the-scenes planning was underway for Strasburg to announce his retirement but that no such event had be confirmed or promoted. Strasburg has not pitched since June 2022. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press last month Strasburg had decided to retire. Lerner called leaks about Strasburg’s retirement announcement unfortunate. The statement comes as general manager Mike Rizzo is still without a contract extension and in the aftermath of the resignation of assistant GM Johnny DiPuglia.

