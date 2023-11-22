Stephen Kenny out as Ireland coach after not reaching Euro 2024

DUBLIN (AP) — Stephen Kenny’s contract as coach of Ireland won’t be renewed after the team failed to qualify for next year’s European Championship. The Football Association of Ireland says it’s “the right time for change” after the completion of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Ireland finished fourth in Group B after a 1-0 loss to the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday. France won the group and the Dutch were second. The Irish won only two of their eight games. They beat Gibraltar twice. Kenny had replaced Mick McCarthy in 2020. Kenny’s contract expired following Ireland’s 1-1 draw with New Zealand in a friendly in Dublin on Tuesday.

