Stephen Jones says Mike McCarthy has done an ‘outstanding’ job amid Cowboys’ injuries

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy’s ability to keep the injury-depleted Dallas Cowboys competitive could factor into whether the team gives him a contract extension. McCarthy, who is in the final year of his contract, led Dallas (5-8) to three straight 12-win seasons, including a pair of NFC East titles, before things unraveled this year. The Cowboys were 3-5 when Dak Prescott went down for the season. Several defensive players, including star edge rusher Micah Parsons, also have missed multiple games.

