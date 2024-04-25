Stephen Curry wins NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year, adding to his trophy collection

Golden State’s Stephen Curry led the league in clutch scoring this season, and now he’s got another trophy to add to his collection. Curry was announced Thursday night as the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year, adding that award to a resume that includes two MVPs, an All-Star Game MVP, an NBA Finals MVP, a Western Conference finals MVP and nine All-NBA selections. The award is named for Jerry West, someone Curry knows well and someone who once was a consultant for the Warriors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.