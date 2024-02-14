Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu is an All-Star matchup that was a long time coming

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in San Francisco, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. All-Star Saturday Night, Feb. 17, 2024, gets an event like never before: Sabrina Ionescu vs. Stephen Curry, in a 3-point battle of the sexes.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

She’s the player with the best 3-point contest performance in NBA or WNBA history. He’s made more 3-pointers than anyone who’s ever played at the highest level. Sabrina Ionescu. Stephen Curry. She’s one of his favorites. He’s one of her idols. And on Saturday night in Indianapolis at All-Star weekend, they will go head-to-head in a 3-point contest — Steph vs. Sabrina, one that’s already got both of them amped up for a competition on a global stage like none other between NBA and WNBA stars.

