Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu is an All-Star matchup that was a long time coming

She’s the player with the best 3-point contest performance in NBA or WNBA history. He’s made more 3-pointers than anyone who’s ever played at the highest level. Sabrina Ionescu. Stephen Curry. She’s one of his favorites. He’s one of her idols. And on Saturday night in Indianapolis at All-Star weekend, they will go head-to-head in a 3-point contest — Steph vs. Sabrina, one that’s already got both of them amped up for a competition on a global stage like none other between NBA and WNBA stars.

