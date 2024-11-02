Stephen Curry to sit out third straight game Saturday at Houston with left ankle injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will sit out a third straight game for the Golden State Warriors at Houston nursing a left ankle injury but resumed practicing in some drills Friday. He was re-evaluated earlier in the day and the Warriors’ medical staff determined the NBA all-time 3-point leader is making good progress and cleared to participate, according to the team. Curry is scheduled to be examined again Sunday.

