Stephen Curry to miss Warriors’ showdown against Thunder with pain in both knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry was ruled out of the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder because of pain in both knees. Curry underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage, but he is experiencing pain around both kneecaps. Curry had huge ice bags on both knees during breaks on the bench Monday as the Warriors lost 128-120 to the Nets — the fourth game in six days for Golden State. The 36-year-old Curry is averaging 29.7 minutes over his first 14 games in his 16th NBA season, and this was the fourth game he has missed.

