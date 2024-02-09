Stephen Curry scores 29 of 42 points in 1st half, hits 11 3s to help Warriors beat Pacers, 131-109

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry made his first seven 3-pointers and scored 29 of his 42 points in the first half in the Golden State Warriors’ 131-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. A night after scoring just nine points at Philadelphia, Curry as 15 of 22 from the field, had a season-high 11 3s on 16 attempts and had his fifth 40-point game of the season. The Warriors have won three straight and went 4-1 on a five-game trip. Pascal Siakam had 16 points and eight rebounds for Indiana. Myles Turner added 15 points and seven rebounds, while All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton struggled offensively, scoring five points in 26 minutes. He did have 11 assists.

