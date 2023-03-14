Stephen Curry doing all he can at 35 to prolong his career

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has a postgame workout routine that’s paying dividends even though he was recently sidelined. The 6-foot-2 guard is doing all he can to prolong his career even as lingering injuries creep in more often and demand management. The Warriors need him to be at his best. Golden State is battling for homecourt in the postseason, which could be pivotal in defending the title. The champs’ road struggles have been well-documented as the team is only 7-26 away from home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.