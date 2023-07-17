Stephen Curry closes with eagle, wins American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Stephen Curry made an 18-foot putt for eagle on the final hole to win the American Century Championship on Sunday, his first title in the celebrity tournament. The Golden State Warriors star made a hole-in-one on Saturday, then topped it with his closing eagle on the par-5 18th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. After the putt dropped, Curry tossed his hat into the air and ran into the arms of his wife, Ayesha. Curry needed the eagle to overtake former tennis pro Mardy Fish, who won the tournament in 2000. Curry finished two points ahead of Fish under a version of the modified Stableford scoring system.

