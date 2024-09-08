Stephen Curry attends the US Open final, providing a thrill for Jessica Pegula’s husband

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula’s husband is such a Stephen Curry fan that he uses the NBA superstar’s name for his iPhone. On Saturday, Curry came to support Pegula during her 7-5, 7-5 loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final. Curry and his wife, Ayesha, sat behind one of the baselines and talked to Pegula before the match. Pegula and Stephen Curry had met briefly in Paris at the Olympics. This time, their spouses also got to chat, which was quite the thrill for Taylor Gahagen. Pegula said he told Curry about his phone, and that Curry thought it was funny.

