Stephen and Ayesha Curry make new commitment to boosting Oakland schools, children and families

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and renowned chef wife Ayesha are committing another $50 million to assist the Oakland Unified School District and its children and families through their Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation and with their supporting partners. Elementary school Lockwood STEAM Academy is receiving a sparkling new playground complete with a nature exploration area and outdoor classroom thanks to those efforts. Eat.Learn.Play. hopes to refurbish 25 more play areas by the completion of the 2026 school year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.