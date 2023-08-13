Stephen Ames opens and closes with eagles, wins Boeing Classic for 4th Champions victory of year

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Stephen Ames opened and closed with eagles Sunday in a runaway victory in the Boeing Classic, his fourth PGA Tour Champions win of the season. The 59-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad shot a 9-under 63 at Snoqualmie Ridge for a seven-stroke victory over defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez. Ames matched the tournament record at 19-under 297 after opening with consecutive 67s to take a one-stroke lead into the final round. Jimenez, also 59, closed with a 69.

