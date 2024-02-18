Stephen Ames declared 36-hole winner after rain cancels final round of PGA Tour Champions

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Stephen Ames is the winner of the Chubb Classic and he didn’t even have to hit a shot on Sunday. The final round of the PGA Tour Champions event was washed out by rain. Ames shot a 64 on Saturday to build a three-shot lead and was declared the winner. The tournament originally planned to have a nine-hole final round because of the massive storm system. But the forecast didn’t even allow for that. Ames wins by three shots over Rocco Mediate. It’s his seventh career win on the PGA Tour Champions and his fifth in his last 24 starts.

