Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun is parting ways with Stephanie White. White led the Sun to the WNBA semifinals both of her seasons as coach. The Sun finished third in the regular season with a 28-12 record, swept Indiana in the first round of the playoffs and lost a five-game semifinal series to Minnesota. The Sun are the seventh WNBA team to make a coaching change, and the announcement came a day after the Indiana Fever fired Christie Sides. White led the Sun to a franchise-best 27-13 record in her first season and was named 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.