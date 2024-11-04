Stephanie White eager to return home as she begins 2nd stint as Indiana Fever coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephanie White is revered in her home state of Indiana. She won the prestigious Miss Basketball Award as a high school player. She led Purdue to the 1999 women’s basketball national championship. She played on the inaugural Indiana Fever team and was an assistant coach on its 2012 WNBA championship team. So, naturally, White seemed like the perfect fit to replace Christie Sides. Three days after making the hire official, White received a resounding reception from fans — and Caitlin Clark alike — when she was reintroduced to a home-state crowd Monday.

