Steph Curry to receive Charlie Sifford Award for advancing diversity in golf

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been selected to receive the Charlie Sifford Award for his work in advancing diversity in golf. Curry started the “Underrated Golf” program that provides equity and access to high school students. He also paid for six years of funding for Howard University to start a Division I golf team. Howard had not had a golf team since the 1970s. Sifford was the first Black player to join the PGA Tour and he’s in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Curry will receive the award on the Monday before the U.S. Open next June in Pinehurst.

