‘Stepchild’ of the Triple Crown? Debate lingers over restoring the prestige of the Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Talk of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan not running in the Preakness raised questions about the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, which has in recent years fallen on hard times. The gimme of horses winning or even running in the Derby going to Baltimore is no longer the case. That has led to debate over whether the race should be moved back a week or more and what can be done to restore the prestige the Preakness had for nearly 150 years. The Belmont is not facing those questions this year or next given the novelty of moving to Saratoga for 2024 and ’25.

