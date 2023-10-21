Stenstrom-to-Hulstein connection late in fourth quarter lifts Princeton to 21-14 win over Harvard.

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blake Stenstrom connected with Connor Hulstein on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 1:28 remaining and Princeton defeated previously undefeated Harvard 21-14. The Tigers won after seeing their 14-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half. First, Charles DePrima hit Kaedyn Odermann with a 12-yard touchdown pass to get Harvard on the board in the final minute of the third quarter, then Shane McLaughlin tied it with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth. Later, after a 30-yard punt by Harvard gave the Tigers the ball on the Crimson 45-yard line, Stenstrom led an eight-play drive that culminated in his go-ahead toss to Hulstein. DePrima was intercepted for the third time on Harvard’s ensuing possession.

