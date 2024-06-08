Stellar relief pitching from Cortez and Aschenbeck helps Texas A&M top Oregon 10-6 in Super Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chris Cortez and Evan Aschenbeck pitched 7 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, Hayden Schott drove in three runs and Texas A&M battled back from an early three-run deficit to defeat mistake-prone Oregon 10-6 in the opening game of the College Station Super Regional. Cortez came on in relief in the second inning and pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10. He was relieved after allowing a leadoff walk and hitting a batter with one out in the eighth. Aschenbeck got out of the eighth with a foul out and a strikeout. He retired the side in order in the ninth. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit and struck out three for his eighth save.

