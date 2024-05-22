Steinhauser soloes to first pro win in Stage 17, Pogacar extends Giro lead to nearly eight minutes

PASSO BROCON, Italy (AP) — Georg Steinhauser soloed to his first professional victory in the brutal 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia and overall leader Tadej Pogacar extended his already considerable advantage to nearly eight minutes. Steinhauser smiled over the final 400 meters as he rode to the biggest success of his career on his grand tour debut. The young German then shook his head in disbelief before sitting up and raising his arms above his head as he crossed the summit finish at Passo Brocon. Pogacar finished 1 minute, 24 seconds behind Steinhauser but still extended his lead to 7:42 over Daniel Martinez.

