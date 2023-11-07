Steinbrenner questioned players over whether Boone should return as Yankees manager

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner says he questioned current and former players along with staff on whether to keep Aaron Boone before deciding the New York manager will return next year. Steinbrenner says: “We had a winning season. … That’s not an accomplishment, that’s a requirement.” Boone replaced Joe Girardi before the 2018 season. New York faded from contention by mid-August and finished 82-80, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. New York fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson at midseason and his replacement, Sean Casey, left after the season. New York has hired Zelus Analytics to review its practices.

