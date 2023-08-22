Steichen’s preseason finale plan includes starting QB Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen says rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will start Thursday night’s preseason finale at Philadelphia. The fourth overall pick in April’s draft started the preseason opener at Buffalo but did not play in Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Bears. Steichen announced previously that Richardson will be the starter Sept. 10 against Jacksonville. Steichen also says he’s aware of reports that the Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek out a trade but declined further comment. Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list following offseason ankle surgery. He’s also mired in an ugly contract dispute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.