Stefon Diggs to face former team when Houston Texans host Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs will face his former team for the first time since a blockbuster trade brought him to the Texans when the Buffalo Bills visit Sunday. The four-time Pro Bowler is second on the team with 25 receptions for 233 yards. He has two receiving touchdowns and had the first rushing score of his career against the Jaguars. He spent the past four seasons in Buffalo where he had more than 1,100 yards receiving each year, highlighted by an NFL-leading and career-high 1,535 yards in 2020.

