Stefon Diggs reiterates his commitment to the Bills in response to brother’s social media posts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs reiterates his commitment to the team while questioning why he had to do it for a second time. Diggs took issue with questions directed at him in light of a pair of messages his younger brother posted on social media this week. One of the messages that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs posted suggested his brother needs to get out of Buffalo. Stefon Diggs said he can’t speak for his brother and added he has done nothing to indicate he wants out. The social media posts come during a week the Bills lost to Denver and then fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

