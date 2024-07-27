Stefon Diggs bringing ‘competitive spirit’ among Texans receivers early in training camp

HOUSTON (AP) — With a steady rain falling during the eighth day of Houston Texans training camp Saturday, Stefon Diggs lined up against rookie Kamari Lassiter for a one-on-one drill. Diggs took off down the sideline with Lassiter staying step for step. As C.J. Stroud released the deep pass, they were battling it out. Diggs ended up reeling in the over-the-shoulder catch with Lassiter’s left hand trying to break it up to the cheers of Texans fans in attendance. The Pro Bowl receiver posed in front of the stands in celebration for a second before high-fiving a few fans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.