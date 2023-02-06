Stefanovic, Carlson help Utah extend Cal’s skid to 7 games

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lazar Stefanovic had 15 points and six assists, Branden Carlson had his third double-double of the season and Utah beat California 61-46, the Runnin’ Utes’ fifth consecutive win in the series. Carlson finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Cal didn’t make a field goal for the first six-plus minutes of the second half and Utah ripped off a 12-1 run — including a pair of 3s by Carlson — to make it 41-25 with 14 minutes to play. The Bears trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Lars Thiemann led Cal with 12 points and Kuany Kuany scored 11.

