Stefanos Tsitsipas regrets using sleep aid melatonin before French Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz

PARIS (AP) — Professional tennis players: They’re just like you and me. Sometimes they take the sleep aid melatonin to try to snooze. In the case of Stefanos Tsitsipas, he thought it might have left him too drowsy on the court at the French Open on Tuesday night. Tsitsipas, a 24-year-old from Greece, offered up an unusual explanation for his performance during a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5) loss Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament. The contest began at about 8:30 p.m. local time and lasted a little more than two hours. He said he plans to avoid taking melatonin pills and naps before matches in the future.

