Stefanie Dolson’s 18 points lead 5 in double figures as Mystics beat Wings 92-84

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stefanie Dolson scored 18 points to lead five Washington players in double figures and the Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 92-84. The Mystics (4-13) have won back-to-back games and four of their last five. Arike Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer to give the Wings 10-point lead with about 6 minutes left in the first half and they took a 51-46 advantage into the break. Dallas made just 4 of 15 from the field in the third quarter as the Mystics hit five 3s as they 75-65 lead into the fourth. Jacy Sheldon hit a 3-pointer that cut Washington’s deficit to 85-79 with 2 minutes to go but the Wings got no closer. Natasha Howard scored 26 and Ogunbowale added 23 for Dallas (3-12).

