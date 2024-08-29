Stefanie Dolson scores 17, Ariel Atkins adds 15 to help Mystics beat Sky 74-70

CHICAGO (AP) — Stefanie Dolson scored 17 points and Ariel Atkins added 15 points and five assists to help the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 74-70 on Wednesday night. Washington has won three consecutive games for the first time this season. That winning streak comes on the heels of a five-game skid. The Sky had a 68-61 lead with 4:38 to play, but the Mystics rallied and closed the game on a 13-2 run to clinch their first three-game winning streak since last June.

