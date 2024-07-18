Stefan Frei climbs all-time shutout list in Sounders’ 2-0 victory over St Louis City

SEATTLE (AP) — Stefan Frei finished with three saves on the way to his 112th career regular-season shutout — tying Kevin Hartman for second place on the all-time list — and the Sounders used an own goal in the first half and a Jonathan Bell score against his former team in the second to beat St. Louis City 2-0. Seattle (10-7-7) has won five in a row and is on a seven-match unbeaten streak, going 6-0-1 during the run to climb into sixth place in the Western Conference. St. Louis City (4-10-10), which won the regular-season title as an expansion team last season, continues to struggle in its sophomore campaign, falling to 0-4-0 in four all-time matchups with the Sounders.

