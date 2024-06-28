Steeplechaser stumbles through water barrier, tumbles over last hurdle to miss Olympic spot

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Steeplechaser Olivia Markezich stumbled through the water after one jump, then barely regained her balance, only to tumble to the ground when she reached the final barrier. With the finish line and a potential trip to Paris in sight, those falls dropped her from second to sixth place. They also offered a painful reminder of what’s really at stake at Olympic track and field trials. She said her legs couldn’t keep up with her heart. It was a race won by Valerie Constien, with Courtney Wayment taking second and Marisa Howard finishing third to make the team.

