Steen Olsen leads ski World Cup opener, Hirscher qualifies for 2nd run in comeback race

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Norwegian skier Alexander Steen Olsen has posted the fastest first-run time in the season-opening men’s World Cup giant slalom after defending overall champion Marco Odermatt skied out. Austrian great Marcel Hirscher has come out of retirement after five years to start for the Netherlands. He trailed Steen Olsen by 2.29 seconds in 28th position as he just qualified for the final run. Former slalom World Cup winner Lucas Pinheiro Braathen made his return for Brazil after a one-year break and finished 19th.

