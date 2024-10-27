Steen Olsen leads Norwegian sweep in skiing WCup opener, Braathen and Hirscher make strong comebacks

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Alexander Steen Olsen has held on to his first-run advantage to lead a Norwegian sweep of the podium at the season-opening men’s World Cup giant slalom. He finished ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath. Steen Olsen says “that is what we have been dreaming of.” Lucas Pinheiro Braathen in fourth and Marcel Hirscher in 23rd made successful comebacks to the circuit. Defending overall champion Marco Odermatt skied out in the opening run. Hirscher’s comeback drew a record number of spectators to the traditional World Cup opening weekend in Austria where 33,000 fans attended.

