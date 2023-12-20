Steelers WR George Pickens dismisses outside criticism as ‘media guys’ having an opinion

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens hears the outside criticism about his perceived lack of hustle. He could not care less. Pickens said people questioning his effort are all “media, surface guys” who did not play football. Pickens came under scrutiny for a pair of plays in a loss to Indianapolis. He declined to block downfield during a long run by teammate Jaylen Warren, and jogged after an interception on a pass intended for him. Pickens says he didn’t block because he was trying to avoid getting injured. Coach Mike Tomlin says Pickens is learning how to control his emotions on the field but added there is still “room for improvement.”

