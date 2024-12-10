Steelers WR George Pickens dealing with a significant hamstring injury, likely out vs. Eagles

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers could head across the state for their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles without one of their best playmakers. Coach Mike Tomlin says wide receiver George Pickens likely will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury that is more significant than the team initially thought. Pickens, who leads the first-place Steelers in receptions (55) and yards receiving (850), sat out Sunday’s win against Cleveland after initially experiencing discomfort doing postpractice drills last Thursday. An MRI over the weekend revealed the extent of the injury. Tomlin expressed doubt that Pickens will be ready by the time 10-3 Pittsburgh heads to 11-2 Philadelphia this weekend.

